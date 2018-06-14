Standoff in Kansas City ends with woman's death; owners of home woman broke into talk

A standoff in Kansas City has ended with a woman's death.

Police say they had to use lethal force to end the situation.

The standoff was initiated by police around 1:18 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said a sword-carrying woman had forced her way into someone else's home down the street near Russell Road and Jackson Avenue before she barricaded herself in a shed.

Officers surrounded the shed and placed a nearby daycare on lockdown as a precaution.

Negotiators tried to get the woman to drop the weapon and come out safely but she refused.

"Often times we are faced with a lethal force situation, which is unfortunately how this ended," said Captain Lionel Colon with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department. "We had to take action to ensure the safety of the general public and the officers themselves."

After any officer-involved shooting, a thorough investigation begins into the circumstances of the shooting.

"It was a tense situation," Lionel Colon said.

RELATED: Kansas City Police Department issues statement on shootings, says it's gathering more facts

Homeowners were not home

A couple was not home when a woman with a weapon broke into their house.

Their alarm system alerted them someone had entered their backdoor.

While officers were surrounding Robert and Gabrielle Person’s home, they were at work. After the alarm alert, Robert Person got a call from police telling him a woman was inside their home.

“The alarm went off so police were able to get here before we did," Gabrielle Person said.

When officers arrived, they say they saw the woman carrying a sword.

"It’s a surreal situation because someone’s in your house," Robert Person said. “She came in and she had a knife and then possibly from there left our house and we have a decorative sword.”

Robert and Gabrielle are thankful they were not home to encounter the woman.

“If we hadn’t had that alarm he might have come home to feed the cats and been there with her," Gabrielle Person said. "That would have been terrible.”

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.