Standoff in Kansas City ends with woman's death

Target has apologized for selling “Baby Daddy” greeting cards ahead of Father’s Day after upset customers called them “insulting.”More >
If your kids are constantly tired and obsessed with Fortnite, you aren't alone.More >
Friends and family are mourning the loss of a 15-year-old who died Tuesday in a motorcycle wreck near 10th Street and Rosedale Drive.More >
A Missouri mother was laughed at and ridiculed by a government worker when she called in for food stamps. The conversation was recorded and turned it over to KCTV5 News.More >
A teenager found dead in an abandoned house in a Las Vegas suburb last week was killed during while engaging in "Russian roulette," investigators have concluded.More >
A Georgia man who pleaded guilty to raping and impregnating a 12-year-old relative will serve 25 years in prison.More >
Someone is waking up as the Missouri Lottery’s newest $1 million winner.More >
A man who said he was in a local river for three days has been rescued and is being treated. The incident happened just after 7:30 a.m. where the Platte River meets the Missouri River near Farley, Missouri. A husband and wife were out fishing for catfish when they saw what they thought was a dead body in the river, caught up in a tree hanging over the water. As they got closer, they realized the man was alive. When they couldn’t get him in their boat, they called 911. The au...More >
Kansas City is among the lowest in the nation for vaccination rates.More >
