Standoff in Kansas City ends with woman's death

A standoff in Kansas City has ended with a woman's death.

Police say they had to use lethal force to end the situation.

The standoff was initiated by police around 1:18 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said a sword-carrying woman had forced her way into someone else's home down the street near Russell Road and Jackson Avenue before she barricaded herself in a shed.

Officers surrounded the shed and placed a nearby daycare on lockdown as a precaution.

Negotiators tried to get the woman to drop the weapon and come out safely but she refused.

"Often times we are faced with a lethal force situation, which is unfortunately how this ended," said Captain Lionel Colon with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department. "We had to take action to ensure the safety of the general public and the officers themselves."

After any officer-involved shooting, a thorough investigation begins into the circumstances of the shooting.

"It was a tense situation," Lionel Colon said.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.