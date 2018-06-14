Police in standoff with sword-wielding woman in Kansas City - KCTV5 News

Police in standoff with sword-wielding woman in Kansas City

Posted: Updated:
Chopper 5 Chopper 5
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police in Kansas City are in a standoff in the 3800 block of N. Jackson. 

The standoff was initiated by police around 1:18 p.m. on Thursday. 

Police say they encountered a female suspect who was wielding a sword. She's currently barricaded within a garage, police say. 

A daycare was placed on lockdown. 

There's no additional information at this time. 

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.