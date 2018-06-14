Police in standoff with sword-wielding woman in Kansas City

Police in Kansas City are in a standoff in the 3800 block of N. Jackson.

The standoff was initiated by police around 1:18 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say they encountered a female suspect who was wielding a sword. She's currently barricaded within a garage, police say.

A daycare was placed on lockdown.

There's no additional information at this time.

