Man recovering after being rescued from local river

A man who said he was in a local river for three days has been rescued and is being treated.

The incident happened just after 7:30 a.m. where the Platte River meets the Missouri River near Farley, Missouri.

A husband and wife were out fishing for catfish when they saw what they thought was a dead body in the river, caught up in a tree hanging over the water.

As they got closer, they realized the man was alive. When they couldn’t get him in their boat, they called 911.

The authorities sent two boats out to get him and then set him to the hospital in an ambulance. He is expected to recover.

According to the Platte County Battalion Chief, the man told emergency crews that he had been in the water for three days.

They do not yet know why he was out there or how he was incapacitated.

