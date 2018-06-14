Overland Park officials seek input about improving Santa Fe Commons Park

Officials will hold a meeting Thursday as a first step in the renovation process. After the meeting, comments will be compiled and eventually, a bid will be put out for construction. (KCTV5)

Overland Park wants to know how to improve a popular downtown park.

The main feature of Santa Fe Commons Park is its bandstand. City officials say it is bandstand is moving towards the end of its life cycle and will need some repairs. They also want to hear from area residents about what they would like to see in the park.

Officials will hold a meeting Thursday as a first step in the renovation process. After the meeting, comments will be compiled and eventually, a bid will be put out for construction.

“I love this park. I think it’s a beautiful park,” Overland Park resident Erin Zehmer said.

Zehmer and her two children visit the park several times a week. She moved to the area in 2008 and while she loves the park, does say she wouldn’t mind seeing some upgrades.

“As a mother of two children, I really want to see something that I can not only walk and shop and eat but play downtown but also something for my kids, maybe a little play structure or something like that,” Zehmer said.

Janet Velazquez also spends lots of time playing with her granddaughter Penelope in the park.

“I love the green space. We live right down the street,” Velazquez said.

She says she is interested to see what the city will propose at Thursday's meeting.

“I think that it can be better utilized,” Velazquez said. “I think there are more things that can happen here. I would hate to see it go away, so, if we can keep the park and have it better utilized then it is right now, that would be excellent.”

Thursday’s meeting will be held from 6 p.m. 8 p.m. at the Matt Ross Community Center, located at 8101 Marty Street. Everyone is invited to attend as the meeting will be an open house format.

