Northland gas station remains open after car slams into storefront

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
A Northland gas station is making the most of a messy situation after a vehicle slammed into its front wall on Thursday.

The crash happened before 5:35 a.m. at the Platte Woods Food Mart Sinclair located at 5905 NW 72nd Street.

Police have not said if anyone was hurt during the crash.

The gas station is still open, even as the large hole remains.

Authorities have not said what caused the accident.

