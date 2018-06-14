Northland gas station remains open after car slams into storefront

Authorities have not said what caused the accident. (KCTV5)

The crash happened before 5:35 a.m. at the Platte Woods Food Mart Sinclair located at 5905 NW 72nd Street. (KCTV5)

A Northland gas station is making the most of a messy situation after a vehicle slammed into its front wall on Thursday.

The crash happened before 5:35 a.m. at the Platte Woods Food Mart Sinclair located at 5905 NW 72nd Street.

Police have not said if anyone was hurt during the crash.

The gas station is still open, even as the large hole remains.

Authorities have not said what caused the accident.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.