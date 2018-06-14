Kansas lawmaker receives letter pressuring him to prevent family separations at US border

Kansas Congressman Kevin Yoder recently had a letter delivered to his office in Overland Park. It urged him to demand the US Department of Homeland Security stop separating families. (AP)

Thousands nationwide will participate in a movement to stop the separation of families at the U-S border on Thursday and one Kansas lawmaker is feeling the pressure to demand an end to the issue.

Kansas Congressman Kevin Yoder recently had a letter delivered to his office in Overland Park. It urged him to demand the US Department of Homeland Security stop separating families.

Yoder is the chairman of the US House of Representatives Appropriations Homeland Security subcommittee. He said in a statement that he is, “Heartbroken,” by the separations and is working to find a solution.

Democrats hope to introduce a new bill that would prevent families from being separated, which has increased during the Trump administration. It is unclear what approach the legislation will take.

One idea is to revisit longstanding rules under the so-called Flores agreement, a decades-old legal settlement that prevents children who enter the country illegally from being held in custody for long periods. Critics say that leaves few options but to separate families as parents are being detained. The White House wants to change the rules. But advocates for immigrants have warned against simply allowing longer detentions for the kids.

Most people who signed the letter sent to Yoder are state lawmakers or locals officials living in the Kansas City area.

