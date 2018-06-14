Teen in serious but stable condition after being shot near 56th, Wayne

Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that has left a 13-year old boy hospitalized. (Kimo Hood/KCTV5)

Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that has left a 13-year old boy in serious but stable condition.

It happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Police were called to a home located on Wayne Avenue near East 56th Street. That neighborhood is just one block east of The Paseo.

Officers say the boy was shot at another location, but made it back to his home.

The boy was conscious when he was taken to the hospital.

No suspect information has been released.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.