Royals founder Kauffman, Jayhawks legend to be inducted in Kansas Sports Hall of Fame

In this October 1977 file photo, Kansas City Royals president Ewing Kauffman waves to fans at Yankee Stadium after the Royals defeated the New York Yankees 7-2 in an American League baseball playoff game in New York. (AP)

Kansas Jayhawks basketball great Paul Pierce and Kansas City Royals founder Ewing Kauffman will be inducted into the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame this October.

A local entrepreneur, Kauffman founded the Royals and was the team's owner until 1993. Royals Stadium was renamed Kauffman Stadium in his honor.

Pierce, who scored over 26,000 career points and is in the NBA's Top 15 all-time list in scoring, was a 1998 Consensus All-America First Time for the Jayhawks. During his three years at KU, he scored 1,768 points. In terms of his KU statistics, Pierce ranks in the Top 10 in career scoring and Top 20 in rebounds and steals.

Others who will be inducted:

David Allen - Kansas State football

Angele Buckner - Wichita State women's basketball

Larry Drew - Former Missouri Tiger, Wyandotte High School star

Buff Farrow - Professional tennis player

Darryl Jones - NAIA All-American basketball player at Benedictine

Laurie Koehn - Kansas State women's basketball

Adam LaRoche - 2012 Gold Glove/Silver Slugger winner (from Fort Scott)

Clarence Scott - Kansas State football

Chuck Smith - Pittsburg-St. Mary's Colgan football coach

Mitch Webster - 13-year MLB veteran, baseball scout (from Larned)

