Chiefs defensive lineman, Grandview grad happy to be back home

Defensive lineman Xavier Williams grew up a Kansas City Chiefs fan.

The Grandview High School grad was a restricted free agent this offseason and got a chance to come home.

It’s not everyday a hometown kid gets to sign with the Chiefs during free agency, but the Arizona Cardinals couldn’t match what the Chiefs were offering Williams.

“It was crazy," Williams said. "Everybody went wild. My mom got real emotional. She still has the old starter jacket, she’s got the leather hat....stuff you can’t find anymore."

He’s new to the Chiefs, but a veteran to the city, so all the new players at minicamp are asking him for dining advice.

“I am always telling them where the best places are and where they can take the ladies," he said.

For the Chiefs, Williams will need to be more than a good story.

Kansas City's rushing defense ranked 25th in the NFL in 2017.

Still, it's pretty sweet to come home.

“Coming home and growing up as a kid and watching the jet fly overhead, the National Anthem playing," he said. "That’ll be big and to run out of that tunnel. When they call your name with friends and family in the stands...that’ll be like a dream come true.”

