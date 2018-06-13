Following CBS News report, Sarah Sanders says she's not leaving the White House

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said she has no plans to leave the White House following a CBS News report claiming she was heading out the door.

CBS News reported that Sanders and principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah are both planning to depart the White House.

But Sanders tweeted that she "loves her job."

Sanders tweeted:

"Does @CBSNews know something I don’t about my plans and my future? I was at my daughter’s year-end Kindergarten event and they ran a story about my “plans to leave the WH” without even talking to me. I love my job and am honored to work for @POTUS."

She has been President Trump's press secretary since July 2017. She took over the position after Sean Spicer resigned.

