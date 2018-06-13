Former Chiefs linebacker Hali praises Trump, says taking a knee during Anthem 'disrespectful'

Former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Tamba Hali spoke out on Twitter Wednesday about President Donald Trump and the issue of NFL players standing for the National Anthem.

Hali began by complimenting Trump, tweeting "I say the President has done a great job in office people call me dumb."

Hali, who was born in Gbarnga, Liberia, also said the United States is a "great place to be" and it's a place of great opportunity:

If you grew up overseas & migrated to this country illegally or legally. ALL can attest to the fact the USA IS GREAT PLACE TO BE & establishes oneself. The amount of opportunities that THIS COUNTRY provides for its citizen and non citizens is NOT COMPARABLE TO rest of THE WORLD. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) June 13, 2018

Hali said he respects all athletes around the world "standing up" for social issues, but added he believes taking a knee for the National Anthem was a sign of disrespect.

"I chose not to knee because I saw it as a disrespectful act for the many men that’s at war right now as we tweet," Hali said.

Hali was released by the Chiefs back in March.

He played 12 seasons with the Chiefs, playing in 157 games, recording 453 tackles, 89.5 sacks and forcing 33 fumbles.

