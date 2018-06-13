Independence man convicted in fatal road rage shooting case

An Independence man has been convicted of a fatal road rage shooting that happened in October 2016.

Christopher P. Taylor was convicted of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.

Taylor was found guilty of killing Whitney Gray. Gray was found in her vehicle on Sterling Avenue.

According to court records, Gray had suffered a gunshot to the chest while driving her minivan north on Sterling Avenue near Winner Road.

She was shot by Taylor from his moving vehicle, apparently due to road rage, court records state.

She was with her 8-month-old and 3-year-old sons. She also had a 16-year-old relative with her.

Taylor will be sentenced on Aug. 24, 2018.

He was arrested for the crime in South Dakota.

