Twisted Sisters coffee shop in Mission to close at the end of June

A locally-owned coffee shop in Mission is closing.

Twisted Sisters opened six years ago west of Johnson Drive and Nall Avenue.

The business even dealt with legal trouble several years ago when the founder of the band Twisted Sister claimed trademark infringement which was settled.

Sandi Russell works with the kind of neverending energy you'd expect from someone who runs a coffee shop.

"I knew after retiring I wouldn't want to sit around and do nothing," she said.

Russell and her sister planned to operate Twisted Sisters for five years. They've been going for six.

"I think we've become a destination," Russell said.

They thrived during the Johnson Drive construction project and even celebrated it by adding traffic cones to the cafe's quirky decor. Since then, it's become a community hub in Mission.

"You develop relationships with the people there," Russell said.

But now, Twisted Sisters plans to close at the end of June.

"I just got tired of waking up at 3:45 a.m.," Russell said.

It's finally time for Russell to enjoy her retirement.

"I need to take it easy, put my feet up, turn off the alarm clock," she said.

The spot will stay locally owned after Twisted Sisters closes. Mission Board Games next door is taking it over to expand its business.

Hans runs the game shop. He's still finalizing plans for the new space, but he says he hopes to follow his neighbor's example and focus on building community along Johnson Drive.

"It's really grown into its own. It's a good place to be," he said.

It's the end of an era for the eclectic cafe, but Russell believes it's in good hands.

"We'll be customers. Where else am I going to get my coffee?" she said.

And, she's excited to see what comes next for Johnson Drive.

