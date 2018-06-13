Trump reiterates endorsement of Hawley, criticizes McCaskill over using plane

The U.S. Air Force responded to a Snapchat video after it was posted to a U.S. Air Force recruiting Facebook page.More >
The U.S. Air Force responded to a Snapchat video after it was posted to a U.S. Air Force recruiting Facebook page.More >
A Caseyville man is accused of assaulting an employee wearing a Daffy Duck costume at Six Flags.More >
A Caseyville man is accused of assaulting an employee wearing a Daffy Duck costume at Six Flags.More >
An 18-year-old is facing charges after a 28-year-old school safety officer was shot and killed earlier this week.More >
An 18-year-old is facing charges after a 28-year-old school safety officer was shot and killed earlier this week.More >
A four hundred pound male black bear was found dead on the Current River in Carter County, Missouri Sunday afternoon.More >
A four hundred pound male black bear was found dead on the Current River in Carter County, Missouri Sunday afternoon.More >
A missing 21-year-old man with multiple sclerosis has been found safe, according to Frontenac police .More >
A missing 21-year-old man with multiple sclerosis has been found safe, according to Frontenac police .More >
Aquaport has been closed to the public until further notice due to a recent act of vandalism, according to the city of Maryland Heights.More >
Aquaport has been closed to the public until further notice due to a recent act of vandalism, according to the city of Maryland Heights.More >
A bear was euthanized after it was hit by a car in Missouri Tuesday night.More >
A bear was euthanized after it was hit by a car in Missouri Tuesday night.More >
A child in Elmore County, Idaho is recovering from plague in the first human case of the bacterial disease in Idaho since 1992.More >
A child in Elmore County, Idaho is recovering from plague in the first human case of the bacterial disease in Idaho since 1992.More >
A St. Louis jury on Tuesday ordered the Los Angeles Rams to pay $12.5 million to Reggie Bush, the former NFL running back who was injured in a 2015 game at the dome.More >
A St. Louis jury on Tuesday ordered the Los Angeles Rams to pay $12.5 million to Reggie Bush, the former NFL running back who was injured in a 2015 game at the dome.More >
The Crawford County Sheriff's office is looking for a missing juvenile they say was last seen Saturday morning.More >
The Crawford County Sheriff's office is looking for a missing juvenile they say was last seen Saturday morning.More >
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.More >
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.More >
More than five weeks after eruptions started on the Big Island, there's no signs that the lava is stopping.More >
More than five weeks after eruptions started on the Big Island, there's no signs that the lava is stopping.More >
An old idea to relocate part of Puna is getting a new push as the community looks for longer term housing solutions.More >
An old idea to relocate part of Puna is getting a new push as the community looks for longer term housing solutions.More >
A man was at a red light when he pulled out his phone and recorded a confrontation between a trespassing suspect and a police officer that ended in a shooting in central Phoenix. STORY: https://bit.ly/2MkCB9QMore >
A man was at a red light when he pulled out his phone and recorded a confrontation between a trespassing suspect and a police officer that ended in a shooting in central Phoenix. STORY: https://bit.ly/2MkCB9QMore >
The FBI agent who unintentionally shot someone while dancing in a Denver bar turned himself in to police on Tuesday and is awaiting charges.More >
The FBI agent who unintentionally shot someone while dancing in a Denver bar turned himself in to police on Tuesday and is awaiting charges.More >
The tragic death of Wyoming High School graduate and North Korea detainee Otto Warmbier led to the historic nuclear summit between the U.S. and Pyongyang, President Donald Trump said Tuesday.More >
The tragic death of Wyoming High School graduate and North Korea detainee Otto Warmbier led to the historic nuclear summit between the U.S. and Pyongyang, President Donald Trump said Tuesday.More >
A United States Border Patrol agent was has been injured in a shooting in southern Arizona. The shooting happened Tuesday at approximately 4:30 a.m., south of Arivaca.More >
A United States Border Patrol agent was has been injured in a shooting in southern Arizona. The shooting happened Tuesday at approximately 4:30 a.m., south of Arivaca.More >
Two people are accused with beating a man to death on Saturday, June 9 at Brick's Off Road Park in southeast Missouri.More >
Two people are accused with beating a man to death on Saturday, June 9 at Brick's Off Road Park in southeast Missouri.More >
Read the full text of the agreement signed by Donald Trump and Kim Jung-Un in Singapore.More >
Read the full text of the agreement signed by Donald Trump and Kim Jung-Un in Singapore.More >