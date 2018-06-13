Trump reiterates endorsement of Hawley, criticizes McCaskill over using plane

In a tweet Wednesday, President Donald Trump reiterated his endorsement of Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley in this November's U.S. Senate race.

Trump also criticized U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) for her use of a "luxurious private jet" during a tour of the state.

McCaskill, who is facing a tough reelection bid in her home state, admitted she used a private plane during parts of her RV tour of Missouri on Tuesday.

"The plane picked me up at the end of one day after I spent all day on the RV and it took me to my overnight location," she told CNN. "And the next day we used the plane to add a stop. But I was on the RV totally -- two of the three days I was out."

Trump, in his tweet, said Hawley should win big.

"Senator Claire McCaskill of the GREAT State of Missouri flew around in a luxurious private jet during her RV tour of the state," Trump tweeted. "RV’s are not for her. People are really upset, so phony! Josh Hawley should win big, and has my full endorsement."

