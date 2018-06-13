Kansas City man torches house after learning about eviction, police say

Bomb and arson detectives say he torched the home at Blue Ridge Cutoff near Leeds Road early Monday Morning. (Brett Hacker/KCTV5 News)

Police say a Kansas City man who was getting evicted decided to set his rental house on fire.

Timothy Greenfield is charged with second-degree arson.

Bomb and arson detectives say he torched the home at Blue Ridge Cutoff near Leeds Road early Monday Morning.

Court documents state Greenfield planned to die in the burning house, but it got too hot so he crawled out.

