St. Luke's to use $25M for spine care, new rehab center

A Kansas City hospital network plans to use $25 million in donations to expand spine care offerings and establish a new rehab center in the area.

The Kansas City Star reports that St. Luke's Health System will invest the donation by the Marion and Henry Bloch Family Foundation over the next five years.

St. Luke's officials say the funds will help establish a "Spine Center of Excellence" at St. Luke's Marion Bloch Neuroscience Institute in Kansas City, Missouri. Officials say the spine center will include more clinical care options and allow for additional research.

The donation will also help open a rehabilitation center next year at St. Luke's South Hospital in Overland Park, Kansas. The center will use robotic technology to help people recover from spinal injuries and other conditions.

