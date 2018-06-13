St. Luke's to use $25M for spine care, new rehab center - KCTV5 News

St. Luke's to use $25M for spine care, new rehab center

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
St. Luke's Health System will invest the donation by the Marion and Henry Bloch Family Foundation over the next five years. (St. Luke's Health System) St. Luke's Health System will invest the donation by the Marion and Henry Bloch Family Foundation over the next five years. (St. Luke's Health System)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -

A Kansas City hospital network plans to use $25 million in donations to expand spine care offerings and establish a new rehab center in the area.

The Kansas City Star reports that St. Luke's Health System will invest the donation by the Marion and Henry Bloch Family Foundation over the next five years.

St. Luke's officials say the funds will help establish a "Spine Center of Excellence" at St. Luke's Marion Bloch Neuroscience Institute in Kansas City, Missouri. Officials say the spine center will include more clinical care options and allow for additional research.

The donation will also help open a rehabilitation center next year at St. Luke's South Hospital in Overland Park, Kansas. The center will use robotic technology to help people recover from spinal injuries and other conditions.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.