Sarah Palin plans trip to Kansas City to endorse Missouri U.S. Senate candidate

By Savannah Rudicel, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin will attend a rally in Kansas City for U.S. Senate candidate Lt. Col. Tony Monetti.

The endorsement event will include a VIP reception, photo reception and a rally.

Palin is scheduled to visit June 27.

Monetti is a former Air Force pilot, a Christian author and small business owner.

