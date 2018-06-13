Sarah Palin plans trip to Kansas City to endorse Missouri U.S. Senate candidate

Some people who live in a mobile home park in Belton say they're being publicly shamed for being late on rent payments. But, many aren't sympathetic and say if they have a problem with being called out they should pay up.

Some people who live in a mobile home park in Belton say they're being publicly shamed for being late on rent payments. (Submitted)

A Gardner woman will spend the next two decades in prison for the death of a toddler.

A Kansas City man has been charged with murder after another man was shot and killed during an argument over prescription drugs in 2016.

Michael Woodard, 27, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of armed criminal action and one count of attempt to distribute and deliver a controlled substance. (Jackson County Jail)

Someone is waking up as the Missouri Lottery’s newest $1 million winner.

A Kansas City grandmother is questioning what happened when she called 911 for help after her 4-year-old grandson was shot by a stray bullet.

An unidentified worker assembles a motorcycle on line at the Harley Davidson plant in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Jan. 6, 2006. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Layoffs at the Harley-Davidson plant in Kansas City will begin in early August, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retaining Notification letter delivered to Mayor Sly James. The company will layoff approximately 180 employees on or around Aug. 3, the letter said. It will be the first round of layoffs expected to impact the metro area. About 800 jobs in Kansas City will be cut when Harley-Davidson closes their motorcycle assembly plant in the coming months. The ... More >