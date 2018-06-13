U.S. Department of Transportation announces $765,000 in grants to Kansas City downtown airport

The FAA is making a large contribution to the Kansas City downtown airport.

Elaine L. Chao of the U.S. Department of Transportation announced that $765,000 in airport infrastructure grants will be donated to the Charles B. Wheeler Airport.

“If you want a strong transportation system, you have to invest in airport infrastructure,” Chao said. “Airports are the backbone of aviation. These communities are going to reap greater safety, efficiency, and economic dividends for years to come.”

Airport goers can except to see improved runways, taxiways, terminal projects, and aprons.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, upgrades like these are essential to the safety and efficacy of an airport.

The $765,000 contribution is part of a $3.18 billion nationwide initiative by the Airport Improvement Program.

