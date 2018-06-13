Parts of 151st Street in Olathe closed after contractor strikes - KCTV5 News

Parts of 151st Street in Olathe closed after contractor strikes natural gas line

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Eastbound lanes of 151st Street from Locust to Blackfoot are closed after a contractor struck a natural gas line. (KCTV5) Eastbound lanes of 151st Street from Locust to Blackfoot are closed after a contractor struck a natural gas line. (KCTV5)
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -

Parts of 151st Street are closed in both directions after a contractor struck a natural gas line in Olathe.

Eastbound and westbound lanes are closed from Locust to Blackfoot, the Olathe Fire Department says.

Motorists are advised to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates,

