Parts of 151st Street in Olathe closed after contractor strikes natural gas line

Parts of 151st Street are closed in both directions after a contractor struck a natural gas line in Olathe.

Eastbound and westbound lanes are closed from Locust to Blackfoot, the Olathe Fire Department says.

Motorists are advised to find an alternate route.

