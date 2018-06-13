Otter pups open their eyes to Kansas City Zoo

Conner and Clover join their family in the main exhibit. (Brett Hacker KCTV).

Kansas City Zoo’s newest otter pups are starting to explore their exhibit.

Conner and Clover are three months old. They are just big enough to share the pool with their parents and big brother, Otis.

The pups were born on March 17 and March 18, weighing just over 2 ounces. Since then, zoo staff says they have been living in a smaller room until they could open their eyes and learn to swim.

Fans voted on Facebook to name the two Asian small-clawed otter pups. They chose the fittingly Irish names, Conner and Clover.

