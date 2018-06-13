Study names Kansas City 8th best US city for soccer fans

Kansas City has found itself on this list multiple times in past years, including the top spot in 2017, and 2018 was no different, as it checked in at number eight. (AP)

As 32 nations prepare for the start of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2018's Best Cities for Soccer Fans.

Kansas City, MO, has found itself on this list multiple times in past years, including the top spot in 2017, and 2018 was no different, as it checked in at number eight.

To find the best places fans of the world’s favorite sport, the study compared nearly 300 U.S. cities with at least one college or professional soccer team across six divisions comprising 63 key metrics. The dataset ranged from minimum season-ticket price for a game to stadium accessibility to number of championship wins.



Kansas City was fourth in MLS Rank, 15th in NWSL Rank, fourth in NASL Rank, 32nd in USL Rank, 140th in Men’s College Soccer Rank and 180th in Women’s College Soccer Rank.

Other metro cities that made the list include Kansas City, KS at 45th, Lawrence, KS at 245th.

Los Angeles, CA, earned the top spot on the 2018 list.

FIFA announced Wednesday that North America would host the 2026 World Cup. Kansas City is on the shortlist of potential host cities.

To see the full study, click here.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.