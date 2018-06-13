Kansas City man charged with murder in 2016 argument over prescription drugs

Michael Woodard, 27, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of armed criminal action and one count of attempt to distribute and deliver a controlled substance. (Jackson County Jail)

A Kansas City man has been charged with murder after another man was shot and killed during an argument over prescription drugs in 2016.

Michael Woodard, 27, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of armed criminal action and one count of attempt to distribute and deliver a controlled substance.

According to court records, on Jan 1, 2016, Kansas City police officers found the Marc Bivins, 25, outside a residence on Raytown Road. He had suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was later pronounced dead.

Records show that bloodied packaging from a CVS store was nearby and that the packaging indicated that a prescription had been filled at a Lee's Summit pharmacy.

Detectives determined that Bivins picked up the prescription and a witness told police that the victim had reported that evening that the drugs were picked up at the pharmacy and that someone called "Celly" was with the victim.

Detectives tracked a social media post to another associated person who was identified as Woodard. A witness told police he was with Bivins and Woodard when they went to the Lee's Summit pharmacy.

Bivins and Woodard argued over how many of the Xanax pills he had just obtained would be provided by the victim. Woodard reached for his gun under his leg, the witness stated. A shot was fired and Bivins was struck in the head.

The individuals left the Bivin's body along the road and took his drugs, the witness added.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $250,000 cash for Woodard.

