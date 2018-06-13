$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Independence

The lucky lottery player purchased the Mega Millions ticket at Fast Stop, 15003 Truman Rd., in Independence, and matched all five white-ball numbers in Tuesday night's drawing. (Missouri Lottery)

Someone is waking up as the Missouri Lottery’s newest $1 million winner.

The lucky lottery player purchased the Mega Millions ticket at Fast Stop, 15003 Truman Rd., in Independence, and matched all five white-ball numbers in Tuesday night's drawing.

The winning number combination was 1, 3, 5, 8 and 70.

“Check those tickets. If you’re the one who bought this million-dollar ticket, we’re excited to meet you,” said May Scheve Reardon, executive director for the Missouri Lottery. “Remember, you should sign the back of it and keep it in a safe place until you’re ready to claim your prize.”

The win marks the ninth time a Missouri Lottery player has won a $1 million Mega Millions “Match 5” prize since October 2013.

The last time was May 11, with a ticket bought at Flat Creek Resort in Cape Fair. That prize was claimed by William and Mary Armstrong of Kansas City.

Draw Game winners have exactly 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. In this case, the winner has until Dec. 9.

The estimated jackpot for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing is $161 million.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.