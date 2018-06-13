Wanted: Kevin Easterwood

Kevin Easterwood is wanted on a Platte County warrant for sex offender registration violation. (CrimeStoppers)

Kevin Easterwood is wanted on a Platte County warrant for sex offender registration violation.

The original sex offense happened in 2005 in Olathe and involved the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl.

His last known address was near 61st Street and Northwest Westwood Lane in Kansas City, but his current location is unknown.

He is a registered sex offender in Platte County.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.