Wanted: Kevin Easterwood

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Kevin Easterwood is wanted on a Platte County warrant for sex offender registration violation.

The original sex offense happened in 2005 in Olathe and involved the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl.

His last known address was near 61st Street and Northwest Westwood Lane in Kansas City, but his current location is unknown.

He is a registered sex offender in Platte County.

