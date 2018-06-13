Sporting KC reacts to North America being named 2026 World Cup host

Kansas City is one of 23 Candidate Host Cities in the United Bid. (File)

The United Bid of Canada, Mexico, and the United States was selected to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday by the 68th FIFA Congress in Moscow.

Kansas City is one of 23 Candidate Host Cities in the United Bid.

Sporting Kansas City owner Cliff Illig shared the organization's reaction to the vote:

“The United Bid’s successful effort in bringing the 2026 World Cup to North America is a monumental breakthrough for soccer in the United States, Canada and Mexico. As a result of these three nations and countless individuals collaborating to deliver an excellent bid, we are now in position to elevate and advance the sport like never before. We are proud of Kansas City’s involvement in the United Bid and look forward to 2026 with tremendous excitement. This is a reward for our unwavering belief and commitment to the growth of soccer, and we will continue to make major strides over the next eight years to ensure that we stage an unforgettable World Cup.”

The club also reacted to the news on social media.

IT'S OFFICIAL! ?? @united2026 has won and North America will host the 2026 FIFA World Cup!



Congratulations ????????????!!! #united2026 pic.twitter.com/qswjLqm34V — Sporting KC (@SportingKC) June 13, 2018

Soccer fans in Kansas City are invited to celebrate the announcement and have a beer on Sporting KC, No Other Pub and Anheuser-Busch from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at No Other Pub, located at 1370 Grand Boulevard inside the Kansas City Power and Light District.

Wednesday's vote, which occurred a day before the start of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, also marks the first time three nations have been selected to co-host a World Cup and the first time the tournament will be played in North America in 32 years.

The United Bid offers FIFA and its 211 Member Associations unity, certainty and opportunity as they prepare to host the largest World Cup in history, which will be expanded to a 48-team format.

With the FIFA Congress decision to award the 2026 World Cup, to the federations of Canada, Mexico and the United States, the three nations will jointly manage preparations for the 2026 World Cup until FIFA establishes their operations to manage the competition.

Among other decisions, FIFA will make the final selection of host cities for the 2026 competition from the 23 candidates proposed in the United Bid.

The United Bid announced its list of 23 candidate host cities early in 2018:

Canada:

Edmonton

Montréal

Toronto

Mexico:

Guadalajara

Mexico City

Monterrey

United States:

Atlanta

Baltimore

Boston

Cincinnati

Dallas

Denver

Houston

Kansas City

Los Angeles

Miami

Nashville

New York/New Jersey

Orlando

Philadelphia

San Francisco Bay Area

Seattle

Washington DC

The list will be narrowed to a maximum of 16 cities.

Each of the United Bid's 23 proposed stadiums are fully built, occupied, and operational, ensuring long-term use following the 2026 World Cup. In addition, the United Bid has 150 existing world-class training facilities, millions of hotel rooms and advanced infrastructure.

The United Bid is expected to generate more than $14 billion in revenue and $11 billion in profits for FIFA, which will be shared with its member associations, helping further develop and expand the game of football across the globe.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.