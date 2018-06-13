Weeks after Memorial Day, gas prices still climbing in Kansas

A steady demand and a low gas inventory level in the region is to blame for the increased prices at the pump. (KCTV5)

It has been more than two weeks since Memorial Day but the summer gas prices are holding strong, especially on the Kansas side.

A steady demand and a low gas inventory level in the region is to blame for the increased prices at the pump.

Kansas is one of eight states experiencing an increase.

The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline rose two cents this week in the Sunflower State. Despite the hike, Kansas is still in the top ten for lowest gas prices.

According to AAA, gasoline expenses are accounting, on average, for seven-percent of an American’s 2018 annual income. That’s a 1.5-percent increase since summer of 2017.

The national average cost for a gallon of gas will range between $2.85 and $3.05 through Labor Day.

While rising prices are not stopping people from going on vacation some do say they may shorten their road trips.

Officials say driving the speed limit, checking tire pressure often and replacing air filters when necessary will help those looking to save money while on the road.

Optimal speed varies by vehicle but gas mileage generally starts to fall when vehicles travel above 50 miles per hour. The Environmental Protection Agency says every five miles per hour a vehicle travels over 50 miles per hour is like adding another 18 cents to the price of a gallon of gas.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.