Gas prices taking more out of your paycheck

A steady demand and a low gas inventory level in the region is to blame for the increased prices at the pump. (KCTV5)

Gasoline expenses account, on average, for seven-percent of an American’s 2018 annual income, according to AAA.

You may have noticed a hike at the gas pump.

“I have definitely noticed the prices going up,” Kansas resident Scott Beans said.

Kansas is one of eight states experiencing an increase this week.

“I think it’s ridiculous. It holds people back from going places,” said another Kansas resident Don Adams.

But you don’t just have to live in Kansas to experience the demand gas is having on your wallet.

The travel company said the national average cost for a gallon of gas will range between $2.85 and $3.05 through Labor Day.

Though for some, it doesn’t bother them as much, like Josh Lindsey who says he drives a fuel-efficient car.

“I have seen the price increase but 15-bucks fills up my car so I’m not too worried about it,” Lindsey said.

If you are hoping to save, experts say you should drive the speed limit, resist slamming on your breaks, avoid carrying extra weight and check your tire pressure often. Also, the optimal speed varies with different vehicles, but gas mileage generally starts to fall off above 50 mph.

So every 5 mph you drive over that adds another 18 cents to the price of a gallon of gas, according to the EPA.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.