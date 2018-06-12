Following storms, Baldwin City asked residents to cut down on power usage

Monday's stormy weather left one Kansas town running low on power.

Baldwin City, KS had to relay on its own generator and asked residents to cut back on electricity.

The request came from city hall after a big line went down at about 12:30 a.m., but things got back to normal at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

It could have been a lot worse if the city didn’t have a back-up plan in place, officials said.

Besides asking residents to conserve, the city received help from Baker University and the local school district - the biggest users on the power

“They completely went down, so that helps especially during the peak part of the day when it’s the hottest between about 2 and 6 o’clock," City Administrator Glenn Rodden said. "So it really helps when they completely go off our grid.”

He says usage dropped at 6 p.m. - as the sun got less punishing - and the porch became a more acceptable option.

