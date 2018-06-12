Vigil held after 4 found dead inside Parkville home

Authorities say a suburban Kansas City man opened fire during a weekend family gathering, killing his newlywed mother, her husband and the gunman's ex-wife, before turning the gun on himself.

Platte County Sheriff Mark Owen has identified the man who opened fire Sunday at the home in Parkville, Missouri, as 50-year-old Douglas Pauling.

Pauling's 14-year-old daughter escaped the shooting unhurt and called 911.

Killed in the shooting was: Pauling's mother, 73-year-old Sharmalee Pauling; her new husband, 66-year-old Carl Deruyscher; and the teen's mother, 49-year-old Margaret "Maggie" Girard.

Pauling and Deruyscher's page on the wedding planning website The Knot says they married last month in Leavenworth, Kansas.

On Tuesday, there was an emotional scene outside the house Maggie Girard shared with her 14-year-old daughter.

“I can’t honestly I keep thinking back on it and all I can think is why, why Maggie?," said neighbor Korena Leach.

Friends say she was kind, generous, and wanted the best for her daughter Bella. She left a piece of her at every home.

She worked as a housekeeper, but many of her clients considered her family.

“I called her one morning I said, don’t come to my house it’s a mess, I haven’t been able to pick up, I have three kids," said Debbie Eidsens, who hired her. "She said, 'OK I’ll get you next week.' I came home from chemo and she had come into my house cleaned everything up and my house was spotless. She said I didn’t want you coming home to a dirty house. She said you’re fighting a tough enough battle.”

Parkville lies about 10 (16 kilometers) miles northwest of Kansas City.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.