Harley-Davidson layoffs to begin in Kansas City in early August

Layoffs at the Harley-Davidson plant in Kansas City will begin in early August, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retaining Notification letter delivered to Mayor Sly James.

The company will layoff approximately 180 employees on or around Aug. 3, the letter said.

It will be the first round of layoffs expected to impact the metro area.

About 800 jobs in Kansas City will be cut when Harley-Davidson closes their motorcycle assembly plant in the coming months.

The plant will close in July 2019, the company announced.

