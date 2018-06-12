Harley-Davidson layoffs to begin in Kansas City in early August - KCTV5 News

Harley-Davidson layoffs to begin in Kansas City in early August

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Marc Jacobs, Assignment Editor
An unidentified worker assembles a motorcycle on line at the Harley Davidson plant in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Jan. 6, 2006. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner) An unidentified worker assembles a motorcycle on line at the Harley Davidson plant in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Jan. 6, 2006. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Layoffs at the Harley-Davidson plant in Kansas City will begin in early August, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retaining Notification letter delivered to Mayor Sly James. 

The company will layoff approximately 180 employees on or around Aug. 3, the letter said. 

It will be the first round of layoffs expected to impact the metro area.

About 800 jobs in Kansas City will be cut when Harley-Davidson closes their motorcycle assembly plant in the coming months.

The plant will close in July 2019, the company announced. 

