Belton mobile home park residents publicly shamed for late rent

Some people who live in a mobile home park in Belton say they're being publicly shamed for being late on rent payments.

But, many aren't sympathetic and say if they have a problem with being called out they should pay up.

Rent is due on one before the first of the month at Springdale Lake Estates, and if you’re late, it becomes public knowledge. Residents say it’s embarrassing.

A sign that tells tenants when the rent is due sits at the front of a mobile home community in Belton. If you haven’t paid on time, everyone who enters will know because your lot number is posted for all to see.

“Everybody knows each other. So, like when you can’t pay your rent and once you can’t pay your rent on that first day due that second day that you pass rent, it goes on that sign. It’s not relevant to anyone else to know you can’t pay something," resident Christopher Crim.

Springdale Lake Estates declined to comment to KCTV5 News.

Residents say they get paper notices if toys are left outside or if their grass is not cut. So, they’re wondering why not do the same thing when it comes to the rent.

“It’s more private to the person who owns the trailer. They are the only person who should be aware that they are late on the rent," Arleen Martinez said.

The sign blasting tenants for late payments isn’t up now, but people KCTV5 spoke to say it has been going on for about two years.

