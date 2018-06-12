Teen Night at Summit Waves event under review following reports of fighting, bad behavior

The Lee's Summit Parks and Recreation Department said the Teen Night at Summit Waves event is under review following reports of bad behavior from Monday.

In a statement from the department, they said there were reports of "unpaid patrons jumping the fence and disrespectful behavior and comments towards staff and police on site."

There was also a report of a fight in the parking lot, according to the city.

"We will review the Teen Night event as a whole and determine the future of this event," LSPR said in a statement. "LSPR is committed to a safe and enjoyable experience at all of our parks, programs, facilities and special events."

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.