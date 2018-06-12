Teen Night at Summit Waves event under review following reports - KCTV5 News

Teen Night at Summit Waves event under review following reports of fighting, bad behavior

Source: City of Lee's Summit Source: City of Lee's Summit
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -

The Lee's Summit Parks and Recreation Department said the Teen Night at Summit Waves event is under review following reports of bad behavior from Monday. 

In a statement from the department, they said there were reports of "unpaid patrons jumping the fence and disrespectful behavior and comments towards staff and police on site." 

There was also a report of a fight in the parking lot, according to the city. 

"We will review the Teen Night event as a whole and determine the future of this event," LSPR said in a statement. "LSPR is committed to a safe and enjoyable experience at all of our parks, programs, facilities and special events."

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

