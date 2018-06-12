Missing firefighting equipment found with social media help

A trailer full of thousands of dollars’ worth of specialty firefighting equipment was stolen from a home in the Northland. It was found within six hours with help from social media. (O’Byrne Fire Ground Training)

A trailer full of thousands of dollars’ worth of specialty firefighting equipment was stolen from a home in the Northland. It was found within six hours with help from social media.

Chad Dailey, owner of O’Byrne Fire Ground Training, said not retrieving the trailer would have been a big loss.

“We could not have recovered from that with all the props and all the tools and machinery that we lost in that trailer so we’re very fortunate we had some help from the public and through social media,” Dailey said.

Someone in the community saw the Facebook post and quickly located the unmarked, gray box trailer.

It was originally parked in an instructor’s driveway near the Vivian and Chouteau area. It was found on Van Brunt Boulevard in northeast Kansas City. An arrest has been made in the case, police say.

Around $5,000 worth of tools and supplies were missing from the trailer.

O’Byrne trains firefighters and departments throughout the Midwest that cannot afford to receive training otherwise.

