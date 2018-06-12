One dead following motorcycle wreck in KCK - KCTV5 News

One dead following motorcycle wreck in KCK

Police in KCK are working a fatality wreck at 10th Street and Rosedale. 

Kansas City, KS Police Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted that a motorcycle struck a pole in the area. 

