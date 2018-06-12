For second time in 6 months, tragedy for J.C. Harmon sports community after teen dies in wreck

Friends and family are mourning the loss of a 16-year-old who died Tuesday in a motorcycle wreck near 10th Street and Rosedale Drive.

Kaiden Colston, 16, was identified as the teen killed in the wreck. He was a student at J.C. Harmon High School.

Authorities say his motorcycle struck a utility pole. He was found unconscious and later died at a hospital.

Zach Davies coached Colston on the J.C. Harmon wrestling team.

“Just knowing something tragic can happen so quick," Davies said. "It’s hard to believe.”

Colston was admired for his fearlessness. He was born with one arm that hadn’t fully developed, but was a fierce competitor on the mat and on the football field.

“I never treated him any different and he didn’t want to be treated any different," Davies said. "It wasn’t anything that held him back or slowed him down. He excelled at everything he did.”

His goal was to win a state championship, a goal Davies believed was an achievable milestone.

It's the second time the J.C. Harmon sports community has endured a tragic loss.

December Htoo, 15, was shot to death in November 2017. His body was found at the Maple Hill Laundry where he worked.

