Bear sightings on Missouri roads, rivers, even trailer parks

A 400-pound male black bear was found dead Sunday in the Current River near the southern Missouri town of Van Buren. (Ozark National Scenic Riverways)

Bears are suddenly showing up, dead and alive, across Missouri, and an expert says it's in large part due to male bears looking for love, sometimes in new places.

A 400-pound male black bear was found dead Sunday in the Current River near the southern Missouri town of Van Buren. On Monday, one and maybe two bears wandered into a mobile home park south of St. Louis. And three times in recent weeks, bears were found dead on southwestern Missouri roadways.

Missouri's bear population is slowly increasing. But Missouri Department of Conservation bear expert Laura Conlee says it's the time of year, not the rising number of bears, that's causing all the sightings. In late spring and early summer, adult males roam around in search of breeding partners.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.