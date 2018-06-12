Human skull found near Kansas River in Bonner Springs

The discovery was made Sunday while digging for rocks in the sandbar. (KCTV)

Police say a kayaker found a human skull in Bonner Springs.

Bonner Springs police and the Shawnee Fire Department responded to the area of 142nd Street and Loring Lane on Sunday. Officers took the partial human skull to the Wyandotte County Coroner’s Office for examination.

An initial report shows the skull may have belonged to a middle- to late-aged man. Officials believe the skull may have been in the river for several decades.

Detectives from the Bonner Springs Police Department, Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office, the Wyandotte County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism will follow up on the case.

