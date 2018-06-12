Woman who murdered Gardner toddler sentenced to nearly 27 years

A Gardner woman will spend the next two decades in prison for the death of a toddler.

Lindsey Thomasson was found guilty of second-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping.

There were lots of tears and emotion in the courtroom. The judge came out and said the coverup was almost as bad as the crime itself.

Thomasson got 26 years and eight months, but the family of 2-year-old Presley Porting says they got a life sentence.

“This is my beautiful little granddaughter. This is what’s left of her, these are her remains and these are the clothes she wore in her casket," said Martin Porting, Presley’s grandfather.

Martin Porting says his family will never be the same.

“I do want people to know who she was and that her life didn’t have to end this way," he said.

Presley was found unresponsive in the family’s home in February 2017. While details of how Presley died weren’t released, the family says the level of abuse she suffered was heartbreaking.

“We couldn’t really touch her because she was so fragile, of the condition of her deceased body, that’s how brutal the injuries were," Martin Porting said.

Thomasson, who was Presley’s father’s girlfriend, pleaded no contest and was found guilty. She received the max sentence.

“This was an outrageous case. The savagery with that this child was beat was horrific," prosecutor Jason Covington said.

The porting family took the stand Tuesday telling the judge that Presley could have been saved if Thomasson called for help rather than trying to cover up the abuse.

No 911 call was made to save her and that weighs heavily on Martin Porting.

“Even though justice was served in that way, it will never be made right," he said.

The Porting family says they are taking it day by day but do think anything will bring more closure.

Both the family and the prosecution say there was no reason for Presley's death, and if you ever even suspect that a child is being abused, you should say something.

