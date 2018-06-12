Study ranks Missouri 4th worst state for teen driving conditions

Missouri ranked 44th in Safety, 27th in Economic Environment and 49th in Driving Laws. (CBS News)

The state of Missouri has found itself on the wrong end of a study ranking teen driving conditions throughout the country.

Personal-finance website WalletHub analyzed the teen-driving environment in each of the 50 states using a collection of 23 metrics. Their findings set ranges from the number of teen driver fatalities to the average cost of car repairs to the presence of impaired-driving laws.

For many teens living in the United States, getting a driver’s license is considered a rite of passage.

But, in recent years, the exciting coming-of-age has instead become a death sentence for thousands of teens each year.

Teens continue to be at the highest risk for crashes and motor-vehicle accidents continue to be the leading cause of death among those aged 16 to 19.

The study ranked Missouri as the fourth-worst state in the nation for teen drivers.

Missouri ranked 44th in Safety, 27th in Economic Environment and 49th in Driving Laws.

The Show-Me State was also one of the 15 states who possess less than two of the six optimal teen Graduated Driver-Licensing program laws.

Kansas ranked far better than Missouri. The Sunflower State came in 21st in the nation in overall safety. The state ranked 32nd in Safety, 22nd in Economic Environment and 15th in Driving Laws.

New York received the top ranking in the study. Wyoming rounded out the list.

