Overnight storms blamed for fires at 2 Olathe homes - KCTV5 News

Overnight storms blamed for fires at 2 Olathe homes

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
By Stephanie Kayser, News Reporter
Connect
The first fire started before 12:45 a.m. at a home in the 18900 block of W 165th Street. (KCTV5) The first fire started before 12:45 a.m. at a home in the 18900 block of W 165th Street. (KCTV5)
The second fire began before 1:20 a.m. at a home in the 26200 block of W 108th Street. (KCTV5) The second fire began before 1:20 a.m. at a home in the 26200 block of W 108th Street. (KCTV5)
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -

Overnight storms are believed to be the cause of a pair of house fires in Olathe.

The first fire started before 12:45 a.m. at a home in the 18900 block of W 165th Street.

A woman, her mother and her teenage daughter were home at the time.

The woman’s daughter heard what she believes was lightning hitting the house. She then woke up the rest of the family, who smelled smoke coming from the attic.

All three people and their dog got out safely. They plan to spend the night with relatives, as they are unable to stay at their home.

The flames were brought under control but did leave a large hole in the roof of the home.

The second fire began before 1:20 a.m. at a home in the 26200 block of W 108th Street.

A woman at the home says she heard the commotion from her storm, heard her smoke alarms sounding and saw smoke coming from her electrical outlets.

The woman grabbed her dog, pulled her car out of the garage and called the fire department.

Officials arrived and put out the fire. The woman was able to stay the night at the home.

Both fires are being investigated as possible lightning strikes.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.