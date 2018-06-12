Overnight storms blamed for fires at 2 Olathe homes

The second fire began before 1:20 a.m. at a home in the 26200 block of W 108th Street. (KCTV5)

Overnight storms are believed to be the cause of a pair of house fires in Olathe.

The first fire started before 12:45 a.m. at a home in the 18900 block of W 165th Street.

A woman, her mother and her teenage daughter were home at the time.

The woman’s daughter heard what she believes was lightning hitting the house. She then woke up the rest of the family, who smelled smoke coming from the attic.

All three people and their dog got out safely. They plan to spend the night with relatives, as they are unable to stay at their home.

The flames were brought under control but did leave a large hole in the roof of the home.

The second fire began before 1:20 a.m. at a home in the 26200 block of W 108th Street.

A woman at the home says she heard the commotion from her storm, heard her smoke alarms sounding and saw smoke coming from her electrical outlets.

The woman grabbed her dog, pulled her car out of the garage and called the fire department.

Officials arrived and put out the fire. The woman was able to stay the night at the home.

Both fires are being investigated as possible lightning strikes.

