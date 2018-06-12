Lightning blamed as fire ravages families home in Overland Park

Just before 1:30 a.m. the family awoke to smoke filling their home, located in the 4600 block of Neiman Road. (OPFD)

Fire officials believe lightning is to blame for a frightening night at the home of one Overland Park family.

Just before 1:30 a.m. the family awoke to smoke filling their home, located in the 4600 block of Nieman Road.

Flames caused heavy damage to the house as they shot through the roof and several windows.

A family of four was able to escape the flames. They say they woke to a loud clap of thunder and then their smoke alarms began sounding.

Fire crews spent over an hour battling flames before bringing the fire under control.

While officials do believe a lightning strike caused the fire, investigators will be called to the scene later in the day to determine an exact cause.

Officials say the house is a total loss.

