UPDATE: Emergency crews locate missing individual at Lake Olathe - KCTV5 News

UPDATE: Emergency crews locate missing individual at Lake Olathe

Posted: Updated:
(File photo) (File photo)
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -

UPDATE: Olathe police say the individual reported missing at Lake Olathe has been found safe. 

ORIGINAL STORY

Emergency crews are currently looking for an individual who was reported as missing Monday evening at Lake Olathe. 

The call came in around 9:34 p.m. on Monday. 

It's unknown at this time if the individual is a man or a woman. 

Lake Olathe is located at 625 S. Lakeshore Drive. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more. 

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.