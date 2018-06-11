UPDATE: Emergency crews locate missing individual at Lake Olathe

UPDATE: Olathe police say the individual reported missing at Lake Olathe has been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY

Emergency crews are currently looking for an individual who was reported as missing Monday evening at Lake Olathe.

The call came in around 9:34 p.m. on Monday.

It's unknown at this time if the individual is a man or a woman.

Lake Olathe is located at 625 S. Lakeshore Drive.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.