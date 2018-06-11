Royals legend George Brett gives advice to local high school stars

A Kansas City Royals legend spent the day with some local high school baseball stars.

Royals Hall of Famer George Brett stopped by the Kansas CIty MLB Urban Youth Academy to pass on a lot of advice.

"You guys are the best of the best, you are going to have scouts watching you, college coaches watching you and you're going to play in heat like this," Brett told them. "If you play harder than anyone else out there that day, that guy is going to write good things in his book."

About 60 of the top high school baseball players from across the country are participating in the Breakthrough Series development event.

Brett made an impact, they said.

"He left a lot with me and let us know how we should approach getting into the major leagues and it was a blessing and an honor," said Blue Springs South pitcher Camron Shumate.

The camp runs through Tuesday and it will conclude with the players getting an opportunity to go to Kauffman Stadium and visit with the Royals players and GM Dayton Moore.

