Severe thunderstorm watch issued for most of the metro

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for most of the metro

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Severe storms that have developed in Nebraska are making their way towards the metro area. 

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of the Kansas City metro area until 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning. 

The complex of storms will work its way into the metro area late this evening, arriving in the metro between 10 p.m. and midnight, according to the latest modeling information.

A few strong-to-severe storms are possible in that time frame with the primary threat coming from damaging winds and large hail. 

Once the storms pass, the winds will turn to the northwest, cooling Kansas City down for the next couple days.

