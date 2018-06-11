Olathe police looking for missing 16-year-old

The Olathe Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing 16-year-old.

Daelyn Skidmore has been missing since 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police say he's made statements and "showed signs that he was a danger to himself."

He's 5'9" and weighs about 135 pounds.

He has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing an unknown color flannel shirt.

If you have any information, contact police at 913-971-7500 or 911.

