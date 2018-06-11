Olathe police locate 16-year-old missing since Monday

On Thursday officers say Daelyn Skidmore has been found and is safe.

The Olathe Police Department says they have found a 16-year-old who had been missing since Monday.

Daelyn Skidmore had been last seen at about 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Police told KCTV5 News that Skidmore had made statements and "showed signs that he was a danger to himself."

