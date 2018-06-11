One dead following wreck at 88th, Ward Parkway - KCTV5 News

One dead following wreck at 88th, Ward Parkway

Posted: Updated:
Chopper 5 Chopper 5
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

One person has died in a wreck at 88th and Ward Parkway in Kansas City.

Police in Kansas City say a car became engulfed in flames after the single vehicle wreck.

The victim was the lone individual inside the car, Kansas City police say.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.

