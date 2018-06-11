Man, 27, identified as victim of fiery crash at 88th, Ward Parkway

The man who died in a wreck at 88th and Ward Parkway in Kansas City has been identified.

Todd Edwin, 27, died in the crash.

Police say the car became engulfed in flames after the single vehicle wreck.

Edwin was the lone individual inside the car, Kansas City police say.

Witnesses told Kansas City police they witnessed the vehicle traveling at "extremely high speeds" prior to the collision.

