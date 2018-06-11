'A terrible tragedy:' Family says man killed in Ward Parkway wreck was kind, talented musician

The man who died in a wreck at 88th and Ward Parkway in Kansas City has been identified.

Todd Edwin, 27, died in the crash.

Family members say he was on his way to the gym when he lost control of his car and crashed up against that tree.

They said he was making a name for himself in the music world.

"He could sit there and write a rap put it together and make it sound so nice," uncle Earl Cornelius said. "Everybody that knows him knows him for his music. He was very talented and very respectful young man."

He traveled everywhere from Los Angeles to London with his music and was looking forward to success in that field.

It's the second tragedy to hit the family.

His mother, LaTonya Cornelius, was murdered when he was just two years old.

Police say the car became engulfed in flames after the single vehicle wreck.

Edwin was the lone individual inside the car, Kansas City police say.

Witnesses told Kansas City police they witnessed the vehicle traveling at "extremely high speeds" prior to the collision.

